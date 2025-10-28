Istanbul talks remain stalled as no encouraging response received from Afghan Taliban

Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban negotiated in Turkish city of Istanbul for third day on Monday to reach a comprehensive peace deal

ISTANBUL (Dunya News) – No breakthrough was made in talks between Pakistan and Afghan Taliban here as no encouraging response was received from Kabul, sources said on Tuesday.

Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban negotiated in Turkish city of Istanbul for third day on Monday to reach a comprehensive peace deal.

According to sources, Pakistan remained firm on the “reasonable demands it has presented”, but the Afghan Taliban delegation was not willing to accept them.”

Sources said the Pakistani delegation’s position remained “logical, strong, and indispensable for peace”. The hosts also acknowledged that “Pakistan’s demands are reasonable and legitimate”. Interestingly, the Afghan Taliban delegation themselves believed that accepting these demands would be appropriate.

Sources said that the Afghan delegation was being controlled from Kabul as the members repeatedly contacted the Kabul administration and proceeded according to its orders.

According to sources, it appeared that some elements in Kabul were working on a different agenda.

It may be recalled that first round of talks between Pakistan and Afghanistan was held in Doha, the capital of Qatar, where both sides agreed on a ceasefire. The next round was held in Istanbul during which implementation of the points agreed in the first round was reviewed.

According to security sources, Pakistan provided Afghan authorities with a comprehensive plan to prevent terrorism emanating from its soil, but the talks remained inconclusive.

