Pakistan-Afghanistan talks stalled; third session expected today

According to sources, there has been no breakthrough in the two sessions held over 30 hours. Pakistan has decided to show “no flexibility” in its stance against the militant group “Fitna al-Khawarij”

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – No progress has been made so far in the ongoing Pakistan-Afghan Taliban talks in Istanbul, Turkey, prompting a third session likely to be held on Monday (today).

Sources said that Pakistan presented documentary evidence, showing the use of Afghan soil for terrorist activities, to the Taliban and also conveyed its “final stance” during the talks.

Earlier, security sources stated that Pakistan had made it clear that it would not accept the Taliban’s support for terrorists.

Sources said the Pakistani delegation emphasized that concrete and decisive measures must be taken to eliminate terrorism. In contrast, the Taliban’s arguments were described as “illogical” and “disconnected from ground realities”.

Security sources noted that the Pakistani side observed the Taliban appeared to be “pursuing a different agenda” which is “not in the interest of Afghanistan, Pakistan, or regional stability”.

They added that further progress in the talks now depends on the “positive attitude of the Afghan Taliban”.