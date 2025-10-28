Miscellaneous petition related to Justice Jahangiri's degree set for hearing

A division bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) comprising Chief Justice Sarfaraz Dogar and Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro will hear the case today (Tuesday).

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News): The miscellaneous petition related to Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri’s degree has been fixed for hearing at the Islamabad High Court.

A division bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) comprising Chief Justice Sarfaraz Dogar and Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro will hear the case today (Tuesday).

The Registrar’s Office has issued the cause list scheduling the miscellaneous petition for hearing. The Islamabad Bar Association has filed a miscellaneous application seeking access to the case records.

