PM Shehbaz meets Saudi Crown Prince MBS to bolster diplomatic, economic ties

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman in Riyadh to discuss strengthening bilateral relations, investment, and economic cooperation

RIYADH (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday held a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, where the two leaders discussed bilateral relations, investment opportunities, and economic cooperation.

Mohammed Bin Salman reaffirmed his commitment to further strengthening ties with Pakistan. The meeting also focused on collaboration in the fields of energy, trade, and new development projects.

Both sides agreed to maintain high-level contacts between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia to enhance strategic cooperation.

Delegations from both countries attended the meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) Conference in Riyadh.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Saudi Arabia to attend future investment initiative conference

Field Marshal Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar and Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb also attended the meeting.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Riyadh at the invitation of the Saudi Crown Prince to participate in the 9th edition of the Future Investment Initiative Conference.

Upon arrival at King Khalid International Airport, the prime minister and his delegation were received by Riyadh’s Deputy Governor Prince Mohammed Bin Abdul Rahman Bin Abdulaziz, Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Bin Saeed Al-Malki, and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Ahmad Farooq.

The prime minister’s high-level delegation includes Special Assistants Tariq Fatemi and Bilal Bin Saqib.