Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Saudi Arabia to attend future investment initiative conference

RIYADH (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in Riyadh to attend the 9th Future Investment Initiative (FII) Conference, following a special invitation from Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman.

Upon his arrival at King Khalid International Airport, the Prime Minister and his delegation were warmly received by Riyadh’s Deputy Governor Prince Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman bin Abdulaziz, Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malki, and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ahmad Farooq.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is accompanied by a high-level delegation including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistants Tariq Fatemi and Bilal bin Saqib.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will represent Pakistan at the Future Investment Initiative Conference, a flagship global forum focused on investment, innovation, and sustainable growth.

He is also scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in key areas such as trade, investment, energy, and manpower export.







