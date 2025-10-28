Kashmir Black Day observed at Pakistan missions worldwide

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Pakistan’s embassies and high commissions across the globe on Monday observed Kashmir Black Day to express unwavering solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and to condemn seventy-eight years of India’s illegal occupation of the region.

Events were held at Pakistan’s diplomatic missions in Tehran, Canberra, Manila, Bishkek, and Jakarta, Dubai, Abu Dhabi among others, featuring seminars, photo exhibitions, documentaries, and special messages from Pakistan’s leadership. The global observance highlighted the Kashmiri people’s decades-long struggle for self-determination and drew attention to ongoing human rights violations committed by Indian occupation forces.

At the Embassy of Pakistan in Tehran, Ambassador Muhammad Mudassir Tipu reaffirmed Pakistan’s unflinching political, moral, and diplomatic support for the Kashmiri people. He strongly condemned India’s state-sponsored terrorism in IIOJK and called upon the international community, particularly the United Nations, to press India to end its brutalities and resolve the dispute in line with relevant UNSC resolutions.

The event was attended by senior embassy officials, members of the Pakistani community, students, and Iranian media representatives. Messages from President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif were also read out, followed by a photo exhibition depicting the ongoing repression in the occupied territory.

In Australia, the High Commission for Pakistan in Canberra organized a webinar featuring distinguished speakers including human rights advocates, parliamentarians, and academics. High Commissioner Irfan Shaukat emphasized the historical and legal dimensions of the Kashmir dispute, urging the international community to play its role in ensuring justice and accountability. Australian lawmakers Senator David Shoebridge and Lee Rhiannon paid tribute to the resilience of the Kashmiri people and called for a UN-supervised process to ensure their right to self-determination.

The Embassy of Pakistan in Manila observed the day with participation from the Pakistani and Kashmiri diaspora, including youth groups.

Ambassador Dr. Asima Rabbani stressed that the Kashmir issue is not merely a territorial dispute but a matter of fundamental human rights and international law.

A documentary and pictorial exhibition highlighted the ongoing plight of Kashmiris, while prayers were offered for victims of both Indian and Israeli atrocities.

In Bishkek, the Pakistan Embassy organized a seminar and photo exhibition attended by members of the Pakistani community and students. Charge d’Affaires Marwan Alex Ayyash reiterated Pakistan’s steadfast support for the Kashmiri people and urged global efforts to implement relevant UN resolutions on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

The Embassy of Pakistan in Jakarta held a seminar titled “Humanitarian Crises in IIOJK”, attended by Pakistani and Indonesian participants, journalists, and scholars. Ambassador Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri highlighted that the Jammu and Kashmir dispute encompasses critical dimensions of international law, peace, and human rights.

He stressed that lasting peace in South Asia hinges on the peaceful resolution of the dispute in accordance with the UN Charter and UNSC resolutions.

In order to observe Kashmir Black Day, an event was held at the Embassy of Pakistan, Abu Dhabi on Monday. The event was attended by Kashmiri and Pakistani community members based in Abu Dhabi region. Qasim Aziz, Charge d’ Affaires, presided over the function.

In his address, Qasim Aziz highlighted the historical background of the Kashmir Black Day when Indian government forcefully landed its troops to the disputed area of Jammu and Kashmir on 27 October 1947, forcibly occupying the territory. He lauded the heroic struggle of the Kashmiri people for their right of self-determination. He said that the Black Day was observed to remind the nation and the world about illegal occupation of Kashmir by India and highlight the plight of the Kashmiris in the Illegal Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The Consulate General of Pakistan, Dubai, observed Kashmir Black Day to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). The event was attended by members of the Kashmiri and Pakistani communities residing in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. Addressing the gathering, Hussain Muhammad, Consul General of Pakistan, thanked the participants for their presence and solidarity with the Kashmiri people. He said that Kashmir Black Day serves as a reminder of the unresolved status of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and the unfulfilled promises made to its people.

Across all missions, documentaries, photo exhibitions, and speeches highlighted the persistent denial of fundamental rights to the Kashmiri people and India’s continued defiance of international law.

The global commemoration of Kashmir Black Day served as a solemn reminder of India’s unlawful occupation of Jammu and Kashmir since 27 October 1947 and as a tribute to the courage and resilience of the Kashmiri people who continue their peaceful struggle for freedom despite decades of oppression.

