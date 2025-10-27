AJK PM decides to face no-trust motion amid political uncertainty

Azad Jammu and Kashmir PM Chaudhry Anwarul Haq refused to resign and will face the no-confidence motion, despite the PPP claiming to have enough votes to remove him

MUZAFFARABAD (Dunya News) - Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq has decided to face the no-trust motion instead of resigning from the office.

The prime minister took the decision after consulting his legal and political team despite the fact that Pakistan People’s Party has claimed to secure the numbers to oust him.

Meanwhile, the PPP has yet to formally submit the motion in the AJK Legislative Assembly.

So far, the PPP has also not announced its candidate for the coveted office.

The Legislative Assembly session could be convened at any time within the next 24 hours, the sources said.

PPP secures required numbers to form AJK govt

Moreover, the arrangements to convene the assembly session have been completed, and the administrative staff of the Legislative Assembly is present at the secretariat.

Hassan Ibrahim, the sole member of the Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Party, has also decided to join the opposition alongside the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

In the 52-member Azad Kashmir Legislative Assembly, 27 votes are required to appoint or remove the prime minister.

The PPP currently holds these 27 votes, while PML-N has 9, and the Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Party member has decided to sit with the opposition.