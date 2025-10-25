Field Marshal Asim Munir meets Egyptian President Sisi in Cairo

Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in Cairo, where both leaders reaffirmed the longstanding friendship between Pakistan and Egypt

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Gen Asim Munir on Saturday met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el‑Sisi in Cairo.

According to ISPR, both dignitaries exchanged views on bilateral relations, reaffirming the long-standing friendship between the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Arab Republic of Egypt.

Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir commended the Egyptian leadership for key role in the region’s peace and stability, while President el-Sisi expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s positive and proactive contributions to matters of importance for the world and Muslim Ummah.

Both the leaders underlined the importance of coordination on matters of mutual strategic interests and strengthening people-to-people contacts.

The meeting further acknowledged the shared history of friendly ties and the mutual desire to further broaden cooperation in all domains especially socio-economic engagement, technology and security matters.

The meeting concluded on a warm note, with both parties expressing confidence that the strengthened economic and security dialogue would contribute significantly to peace, stability and security in Pakistan, Egypt, and the region.