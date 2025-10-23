Pakistan, Poland agree to expand bilateral ties across diverse sectors

Pakistan and Poland have committed to enhancing cooperation in trade, energy, defense, and technology. They signed MoUs for regular bilateral consultations and collaboration between think tanks.

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Pakistan and Poland on Thursday reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation in diverse areas, including trade, energy, defence, education, technology, and fintech.

The commitment was expressed by the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Polish Minister for Foreign Affairs Radoslaw Sikorski during a joint press stakeout here.

The two sides expressed satisfaction over the positive trajectory of Pakistan-Poland relations and emphasized the need to further explore untapped potential in various sectors.

“We have over a billion dollars in bilateral trade, and both sides agreed that there remains immense untapped potential to further expand trade and economic cooperation……we have just signed today a memorandum of understanding which envisions regular bilateral consultations,” the deputy PM said.



He said Poland’s oil and gas expertise could greatly benefit Pakistan and a leading Polish energy company had already invested nearly half a billion dollars in Pakistan.

To institutionalize dialogue, Ishaq Dar said the two countries signed two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), one between their respective foreign ministries to establish regular bilateral consultations, and another between the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) and the Polish Institute of International Affairs to promote collaboration between think tanks.

He recalled the historical ties between Pakistan and Poland, dating back to World War II when thousands of Polish refugees found shelter in Karachi and Quetta. He also paid tribute to Polish pilots and engineers, particularly Air Commodore Wladyslaw Turowicz, for their role in establishing the Pakistan Air Force.

“His story is a monument to the values of sacrifice, dignity and honour,” Dar said, adding that Pakistan views Poland as an important partner both bilaterally and within the European Union.

He also congratulated Poland on its economic progress, noting its emergence as a trillion-dollar economy, and appreciated its successful tenure as President of the Council of the European Union earlier this year.

He thanked Poland for supporting Pakistan’s election to the UN Security Council with 182 votes and sought Warsaw’s continued support for the renewal of Pakistan’s GSP Plus status in the EU, which is due in 2027.

“GSP Plus is a win-win arrangement for both Pakistan and the EU, as it contributes to sustainable development, good governance and poverty alleviation,” he noted.

DPM Ishaq Dar reiterated Pakistan’s principled position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, urging its resolution in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people. He also raised concerns over the presence of Fitna-al-Khararij and Fitna-al-Hindustan militant elements in Afghanistan and emphasized the importance of strengthening multilateralism and adherence to the UN Charter.

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, in his remarks, said that Poland attached great importance to its relations with Pakistan and looked forward to enhancing economic and strategic cooperation.

He said Poland was keen to deepen collaboration in trade, public finance, fintech, water management, mining and the energy sector. “Polish companies have long been engaged in geological services in Pakistan and see great potential for future cooperation,” he added.

Sikorski highlighted the growing Pakistani community in Poland, which numbers around 2,000, including a quarter of students, and termed them an important bridge between the two nations. He emphasized that Poland remains open to legal migration and genuine students but maintains zero tolerance for illegal migration.

The Polish foreign minister reaffirmed his country’s support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states, particularly in the context of the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. He said Poland stood for a comprehensive and lasting peace in Ukraine based on the UN Charter and international law.

As regards the Middle East, Sikorski reiterated Poland’s support for a two-state solution to the Palestine-Israel conflict and welcomed recent efforts for the release of hostages and prisoners. “Poland has recognized Palestine for decades and believes both peoples deserve to live in dignity and peace,” he said.

Responding to a question, the Polish foreign minister said Pakistan and Poland had a tradition of cooperation in UN peacekeeping operations and share similar views on strengthening global peace and stability.

The two leaders reaffirmed their determination to transform Pakistan-Poland relations into a comprehensive, long-term and mutually beneficial partnership.

To a question, Ishaq Dar said besides oil and gas sector, the two sides were also mulling over expanding cooperation, in other areas including railways and technology transfer in agriculture, energy and transport.

On the question of Gaza, he said the two sides had the same commonality in thinking that Pakistan believed, and so did Poland, that the multilateral system must become effective, and reforms must be introduced so that such issues, Jammu and Kashmir, Gaza, or Palestine, or any other issues, should be addressed.

Responding to a question regarding the GSP Plus, DPM/FM Ishaq Dar said the GSP Plus was a win-win for both Pakistan and the EU. “We have implemented 27 conventions after agreeing to GSP Plus. Four reviews have already taken place.

And the fifth review is due in the very near future. We are totally prepared for the fifth review. And…..we are looking forward to Poland’s support.