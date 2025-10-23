Pakistan Air Force and Romania explore new avenues for strategic collaboration

Pakistan and Romania will enhance military cooperation as agreed during high-level talks in Bucharest between Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu and Romania’s top defence leadership

BUCHAREST (Dunya News) – Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, held a series of high-level meetings during his official visit to Romania, signalling a major step forward in strengthening bilateral defence relations between the two nations.

He met Eduard Bachide, State Secretary of Defence, and General Gheorgiță Vlad, Romanian Chief of Defence, in a joint session that underscored the shared commitment to deeper military-to-military cooperation and regional security collaboration.

During the discussions, Air Chief Marshal Sidhu highlighted Pakistan’s enduring partnership with Romania, describing it as one built on a mutual understanding of global and regional challenges. He reiterated Pakistan’s appreciation of its strong diplomatic and defence ties with Romania, emphasising the importance of collective efforts to promote peace, stability and security in the wider region.

He further reaffirmed the Pakistan Air Force’s commitment to advancing bilateral relations by exploring new areas of cooperation, particularly in operational training, technical exchange, and joint capability development. The Air Chief stressed that collaboration between the two countries’ armed forces would not only strengthen institutional linkages but also contribute to mutual professional growth.

Eduard Bachide, Romania’s State Secretary of Defence, commended the Pakistan Air Force for its distinguished combat record and operational expertise. He expressed Romania’s keen interest in benefiting from PAF’s extensive operational experience, noting its reputation for discipline, resilience, and excellence in modern aerial warfare.

General Gheorgiță Vlad, the Romanian Chief of Defence, also lauded the professionalism and capabilities of the Pakistan Air Force, describing it as a highly respected institution with a proven track record in regional and global security operations. He conveyed Romania’s desire to enhance bilateral cooperation through expanded interoperability, regular joint exercises, and structured training exchanges aimed at fostering a long-term strategic partnership.

The discussions concluded with a shared resolve to continue exploring practical avenues for collaboration, focusing on operational synergy and mutual professional advancement.