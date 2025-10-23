Tarar calls for fair investigation into Islamabad mall rape incident

Federal Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar directs Islamabad police to ensure a fair and timely investigation into alleged gang-rape of a woman in a mall, emphasizing the government’s focus on women’s rights.

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – Federal Minister for Human Rights Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar has taken notice of the incident involving the alleged gang-rape of a woman inside a well-known mall in Islamabad.

The minister has directed the Inspector General of Police, Islamabad, to ensure a transparent, fair, and timely investigation in accordance with the law and to make certain that those responsible are identified and dealt with strictly as per legal provisions.

Expressing concern over the incident, the Minister emphasized that the protection and dignity of women remain central to the Government’s human rights agenda.

He highlighted that law enforcement agencies must respond promptly and sensitively in all such matters to maintain public confidence and ensure justice for victims.

