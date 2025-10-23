PM Shehbaz announces low-cost electricity package for industries and farmers

The prime minister announced the electricity package during a meeting with experts and business community representatives from the industrial and agricultural sectors

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday announced a discounted electricity package for industries and farmers.

The prime minister announced the electricity package during a meeting with experts and business community representatives from the industrial and agricultural sectors.

Under the package, additional electricity will be supplied at reduced rates to industries and farmers for the next three years (November 2025 to October 2028).

Prime Minister Shehbaz said that economic indicators have improved due to better policies of the government.

He stated that the journey from economic crisis to stability was difficult, but with the economic team’s efforts and everyone’s cooperation, it was achieved, leading to industrial activity, increased exports, and job creation.

He said that under the package provided last winter, the industrial and agricultural sectors used 410 gigawatts of additional electricity. Development in industry and agriculture is essential for the country's economic growth and job creation.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said that steps are being taken to enhance competitiveness and business facilities in the country's industrial and agricultural sectors. Growth in these sectors will help the country overcome its debt burden.