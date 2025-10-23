Case registered against PTI's Shandana Gulzar under Cyber Crime Act for spreading fake news

The FIR states that Shandana Gulzar has spread false and misleading news on social media. The NCCIA has formally registered the FIR and launched an investigation.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The National Cyber Crimes Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shandana Gulzar over allegations of making accusations against state institutions and spreading fake news.

According to sources, Shandana Gulzar has been accused of anti-state activities and posting fabricated content on social media.

The FIR states that Shandana Gulzar has spread false and misleading news on social media. The NCCIA has formally registered the FIR and launched an investigation.

The text of the case further states that the investigation was initiated in response to the spread of false information and hate campaigns on social media. Shandana Gulzar also posted a fake image of the Prime Minister shaking hands with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu.

