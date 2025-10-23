Lahore ranks third among world's most polluted cities

Lahore's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 166. Allama Iqbal Town area in the city has been declared the most polluted, with AQI of 210. Indian city Kolkata topped the list with an AQI of 191.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Lahore was ranked the third most polluted city in the world in terms of air quality on Wednesday, according to the global air quality monitoring organization IQAir.

Lahore's average Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 166. Allama Iqbal Town area in the provincial capital has been declared the most polluted, with an AQI of 210. Indian city Kolkata topped the list with an AQI of 191.

In various cities across Pakistan, Multan recorded an AQI of 174, Bahawalpur 173, Gujranwala 159, Karachi 158, and Faisalabad recorded an Air Quality Index of 133.

As of October 22, 2025, air quality in Pakistan remains poor, with major cities experiencing "unhealthy" to "very unhealthy" levels and dangerously high PM2.5 concentrations, posing serious health risks to residents, especially children and the elderly.

Several urban centers have recorded AQI readings above 200, prompting health warnings. Residents are advised to limit outdoor activity, keep windows closed, wear masks when outside, and use air purifiers indoors.

While conditions remain poor, Pakistan’s average PM2.5 concentration in 2024 was 73.7 µg/m3, equivalent to an AQI of 160, classified as “unhealthy.” This level is nearly 15 times higher than the WHO annual guideline of 5 µg/m3, making Pakistan the world’s third most polluted country in 2024.

