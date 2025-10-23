Nomination papers of 13 candidates accepted for NA-18 by-election

It is worth mentioning that the NA-18 Haripur seat fell vacant due to the disqualification of former opposition leader Omar Ayub Khan.

HARIPUR (Dunya News) - The scrutiny process of candidates contesting the by-election in NA-18 Haripur has been completed. Nomination papers of 13 candidates have been accepted, while the papers of one candidate, Abdul Rasheed Tanoli, were rejected.

According to the District Election Commission sources, Returning Officer Naveed-ur-Rehman has issued Form 32.

Sources said that the nomination papers of PML-N's Babar Nawaz Khan have been accepted. PTI had raised four objections against Babar Nawaz Khan, all of which were rejected by the Returning Officer.

Similarly, the nomination papers of PPP’s Aram Fatima Turk and former Chief Minister Sardar Sabir Shah have also been accepted. The polling for the by-election will be held on November 23.

Sources further said that a tough contest is expected between PML-N’s Babar Nawaz and PTI’s Shehrnaz Umar Ayub. It is worth mentioning that the NA-18 seat fell vacant due to the disqualification of former opposition leader Omar Ayub Khan.

