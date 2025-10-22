Provinces finalise arrangements for MDCAT as PMDC confirms exam schedule

PMDC confirms that MDCAT preparations are complete nationwide, ruling out any further postponement after the court dismissed a petition seeking delay.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has confirmed that all preparations for the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) have been finalised across the country, ensuring there will be no further delay in the exam.

According to an official PMDC statement, examination halls have been booked in every province, while all necessary measures have been completed for the peaceful and transparent conduct of the test. The arrangements include the printing of question papers and the issuance of admit cards to registered candidates.

The PMDC further stated that to accommodate students, the registration portal had been reopened twice. Additionally, in consideration of candidates affected by the recent floods, the exam date was extended once. However, authorities have now ruled out any additional changes to the schedule.

In a related development, the High Court has dismissed a petition seeking another postponement of the MDCAT, observing that students were provided with sufficient time for preparation. The court’s decision clears the way for the examination to proceed without interruption.

Earlier this month, the federal government also announced the inclusion of mothers’ names alongside fathers’ on all newly issued and renewed Pakistani passports, a move hailed as a step toward greater inclusivity in official documentation.