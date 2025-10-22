Khyber Pakhtunkhwa political leaders call on PM Shehbaz Sharif

PM Shehbaz Sharif met Khyber Pakhtunkhwa lawmakers and political leaders in Islamabad to review provincial development projects and discuss political matters.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Lawmakers and political leaders from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa met Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in the federal capital on Wednesday to discuss the province’s development agenda and the prevailing political situation in the country.

According to sources from the Prime Minister’s Office, discussions focused on progress in ongoing development projects across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the government’s broader plans for accelerating economic and infrastructure initiatives in the province.

The meeting also reviewed key political matters and the coordination between federal and provincial representatives to ensure effective delivery of development goals.

Among those present were Federal Ministers Engineer Amir Muqam, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, Attaullah Tarar and Rana Mubashir Iqbal, along with Prime Minister’s Adviser Rana Sanaullah. Members of Parliament Peer Sabir Shah, Captain (r) Safdar, Murtaza Javed Abbasi and Sardar Mushtaq also attended the meeting.