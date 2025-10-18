Road accidents in Karachi, Umerkot claim three lives

Police and rescue teams have shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – At least three people were killed and two other were wounded in separate road accidents in Karachi and Umerkot on late Friday night, Dunya News reported.

The first accident occurred in Liquatabad No 10 area where speeding truck overran a motorcycle, killing one person on the spot.

Residents of the area gathered at the accident site and staged a protest. The angry mob also set ablaze the truck. Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead body to hospital.

The second accident occurred in Model Colony area of Karachi where a rashly driven truck hit a motorcycle, killing one person on the spot and critically injuring two other persons.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to a nearby hospital. Meanwhile, police have seized the truck and also arrested it driver.

On the other hand, one person was killed when the jeep he was riding on over turned in the historic city of Umerkot in the Sindh province. The accident occurred near Qazi More.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead body to hospital. According to rescue sources, the deceased was identified as 33-year-old Shah Nawaz. Police have also started an investigation.

