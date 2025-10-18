11 Punjab Police officers martyred during TLP protests since 2021

The IG Punjab said that every drop of the martyrs’ blood is a guarantee of peace, and their sacrifices during the TLP protests will always be remembered.

Lahore (Dunya News): At least 11 personnel of the Punjab Police have been martyred during protests organized by Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) since 2021.

Police officers were targeted in violent incidents across Lahore and other cities. Among the martyrs were Sub-Inspector Shehzad Nawaz, Muhammad Abu Bakar, and Muhammad Ayub. Khalid Javed, Shafqat Ali, Muhammad Imran, and Muhammad Afzal also laid down their lives in the line of duty. Ghulam Rasool, Adnan, Razzaq, and Muhammad Akbar sacrificed their lives to protect the public.

The Inspector General (IG) of Punjab stated that these martyrs gave their lives to maintain peace and order in the country. All martyrs were laid to rest with official honours.

The IG Punjab further said that every drop of the martyrs’ blood is a guarantee of peace, and their sacrifices during the TLP protests will always be remembered.

