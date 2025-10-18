18th anniversary of Karsaz tragedy today

The 18th anniversary of Karsaz twin blasts at the homecoming convoy of Benazir Bhutto on October 18, 2007, is being observed today (Saturday).

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The 18th anniversary of Karsaz twin blasts at the homecoming convoy of Benazir Bhutto on October 18, 2007, is being observed today (Saturday) and homage will be paid to those who sacrificed their lives in the twin blasts.

Millions of people were on the move in a massive procession on Sharah-e-Faisal after they welcomed her at Karachi airport after self-imposed exile; however, when her welcome rally approached Karsaz, two huge bombings took place, that claimed at least 180 lives and caused injuries to over 500 others.

In this connection, PPP Sindh President Nisar Khuhro paid rich tribute to the martyrs of the Karsaz tragedy, saying that the incidents of October 18 and December 27 were part of the same conspiracy aimed at assassinating democracy and the people’s hopes.

In a statement issued here on Friday, Khuhro said that despite such sacrifices, the PPP upheld the slogan “Democracy is the best revenge” and ensured the continuation of democratic rule in the country.

Khuhro recalled that despite the deadly attack, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto showed remarkable courage and visited hospitals to inquire after the injured. Khuhro further said that the Pakistan People’s Party has always upheld democracy and will continue to do so in the future.

