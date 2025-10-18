Afghanistan has become India's proxy: Khawaja Asif

Khawaja Asif launched a sharp attack on Kabul, saying all Afghans must return to their homeland and added that our land resources are for 250 million Pakistanis.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Friday accused Afghanistan of becoming India’s proxy saying that Afghanistan's Taliban government is "fighting a proxy war" on behalf of India.

In a post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, Khawaja Asif launched a sharp attack on Kabul, saying all Afghans must return to their homeland and added that our land resources are for 250 million Pakistanis.

Khawaja Asif said India, Afghanistan and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were jointly “imposing terrorism on Pakistan.” He lamented that elements who once sought refuge in Pakistan were now allegedly engaged in conspiracies against the country.

He said that Pakistan can no longer afford relations with Afghanistan as in the past and added that Islamabad’s diplomatic and institutional efforts aimed at resolving the security problem had produced little positive response.

— Khawaja M. Asif (@KhawajaMAsif) October 17, 2025

He said that since the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul in 2021, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister visited Kabul four times, the Defence Minister and ISI Chief made two visits, the Special Representative for Afghanistan undertook five visits, the Foreign Secretary also visited five times, and the National Security Adviser went once. He revealed that that the Joint Coordination Committee met eight times, 225 border flag meetings were held, and Pakistan issued 836 protest notes and 13 demarches to Afghanistan. All these effort produced no result.

He said that since the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, 3,844 Pakistanis have been martyred in terrorist attacks while a total of 10,347 incidents of terrorism were recorded.

Khawaja Asif said that no appeal for peace will be made and delegation will go to Kabul. Whoever is behind the terrorism — wherever they are — will pay a heavy price, he said.

