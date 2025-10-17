DPM Dar for close coordination for uninterrupted commodities availability

Deputy PM Ishaq Dar stressed close coordination between federal and provincial authorities to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential commodities, expressing satisfaction with current stock levels.

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Friday emphasized the need for close coordination between federal and provincial authorities to ensure the uninterrupted availability of essential commodities across the country.

The deputy prime minister, chairing a meeting to review the prices and supply situation of various essential commodities, expressed satisfaction with the present supply position.

The Ministry of National Food Security and Research briefed the participants on the availability of current stocks.Groceries

The meeting was attended by the ministers for national food security, and economic affairs, as well as the secretaries of the ministries of commerce and industries.

All provincial chief secretaries, the chairman of the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP), and officials from the relevant departments were also present.