KP chief minister skips PM's meeting on Afghan refugees' repatriation

KP CM Sohail Afridi skipped a key meeting on Afghan refugee repatriation chaired by PM Shehbaz Sharif. The meeting, attended by provincial leaders and military officials, focuses on safe returns.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi on Friday skipped a crucial high-level meeting on the repatriation of Afghan refugees being held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The meeting, which includes all provincial chief ministers except Afridi, is focusing on the process of returning Afghan refugees to their homeland.

The KP chief minister opted not to attend the national-level meeting, despite being in Islamabad.

The chief ministers from three provinces, along with the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and the Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan, are present at the meeting.

In addition to the provincial leaders, military officials and members of the federal cabinet are also participating.

The single-point agenda of the meeting revolves around deliberations on the safe and organized return of Afghan refugees to Afghanistan, with key decisions expected to be made during the session.