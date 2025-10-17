Floods cause Rs822 billion loss to Pakistan's economy, affect 6.5 million people

According to an official document released on Friday, the floods have damaged homes, infrastructure, and agricultural lands

ISLAMABAD (Mudassar Ali Rana) – Recent floods have caused an estimated Rs822 billion loss to the national economy, affecting 6.5 million people across 70 districts.

According to an official document released on Friday, the floods have damaged homes, infrastructure, and agricultural lands. It revealed that 229,763 houses were damaged by the devastating floods – 59,258 completely destroyed and 170,505 partially damaged.

Punjab was the hardest hit province, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Sindh, and Balochistan. A total 1,037 people died and 1,067 were injured in flood related incidents. The government has allocated over Rs2 billion to compensate the families of the dead, providing Rs2 million per person.

According to the documents, 322 people died in Punjab, including 155 men, 53 women, and 114 children. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 509 deaths were reported that included 341 men, 77 women, and 91 children. Sindh reported 90 deaths, including 37 men, 14 women, and 39 children. In Balochistan, 38 people died of whom 11 were men, six women, and 21 children. In Gilgit Baltistan, 31 people died, including 20 men, seven women, and four children. Azad Jammu & Kashmir reported 38 deaths – 17 men, 13 women, and nine children.

In Punjab, 213,097 houses were damaged, while KP reported 3,222, Sindh 3,332, Balochistan 6,370, Gilgit-Baltistan 1,260, AJK 2,417, and Islamabad 65.

The floods also resulted in the loss of 22,841 livestock and severely impacted agricultural land and rural livelihoods. Authorities carried out 5,769 rescue operations, saving over 3 million people nationwide. Punjab accounted for the majority of rescued individuals 2.8 million, followed by Sindh 184,011, KP 14,317, Gilgit-Baltistan 9,988, AJK 940, and Islamabad 49. Only 19 people were rescued in Balochistan. A total of 20,663 tons of relief goods were distributed, with assistance from China, Bahrain, and the US.

Damage Assessment

Earlier estimates by the Planning Commission placed total losses at Rs744 billion, while the IMF projected damages closer to Rs585 billion. However, the latest assessment presented before the National Assembly’s Economic Affairs Committee chaired by MNA Mirza Ikhtiar Baig indicates losses have now reached Rs822 billion. Officials stated that a final damage assessment report will be presented to the prime minister later this week, with help from development partners to verify and validate the figures.