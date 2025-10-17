IHC restrains DRAP from disciplinary action against Medical Devices Dealers Association until next hearing

The court issued notices to all parties, including the Ministry of Health and DRAP

ISLAMABAD (Rizwan Qazi) – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has restrained the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) from taking any disciplinary action against the Medical Devices Dealers Association until the next hearing.

Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro issued the written order while hearing a petition filed by the Pakistan Medical Devices Dealers Association. The court issued notices to all parties, including the Ministry of Health and DRAP, seeking their responses within two weeks, and also issued a notice to the Attorney General to assist the court in the matter.

According to the written order by Justice Soomro, the petitioner argued that In-Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) devices are not used for treatment but only aid in diagnosis. The petitioner maintained that DRAP unlawfully brought these diagnostic devices under its regulatory control, despite only having oversight authority.

The petitioner’s counsel contended that DRAP had made the registration of diagnostic equipment and IVD medical devices mandatory, which is against the law. He further argued that the SRO issued by DRAP has caused difficulties for importers and the healthcare industry.

Due to this SRO, the counsel added, there is now a shortage of medical devices across the country.

The court directed that DRAP and other relevant authorities must refrain from any disciplinary action against the petitioners until the next hearing, which will be held in the second week of November.

