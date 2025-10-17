ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for Aleema Khan in Nov protest case

The case, registered under FIR No. 3393/24 at Sadiqabad Police Station, pertains to the November protest held last year

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Rawalpindi has issued non-bailable arrest warrants for PTI founder Imran Khan’s sister, Aleema Khan, after she failed to appear before the court.

The ATC, presided over by Judge Amjad Ali Shah, was scheduled to begin the formal trial in the November protest case. However, the hearing could not proceed as Aleema Khan was absent.

Prosecutor Syed Zaheer Shah presented the first five witnesses for testimony and submitted case evidence before the court. Out of eleven accused, ten appeared, while Aleema Khan neither appeared in court nor submitted a request for exemption from attendance. No lawyer appeared on her behalf either.

Prosecutor Zaheer Shah argued that Aleema Khan was deliberately obstructing the trial proceedings and that despite a year having passed since the case was filed, progress was being hindered. He requested the court to issue non-bailable arrest warrants and a show-cause notice for cancellation of her bail,

saying the accused was misusing her bail to delay the trial.

Agreeing with the prosecution’s arguments, the court issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Aleema Khan and also served a notice to her surety, directing them to produce her before the court.

Additionally, the court issued a notice under Section 497 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) for cancellation of Aleema Khan’s bail.

A total of 87 individuals were charged in the case — 9 have already been convicted after confession, 66 are absconders, while Aleema Khan and 10 others are currently facing trial after being indicted, all of whom are out on bail.