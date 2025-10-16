Pakistan rejects Afghan Taliban's claim over Bab-e-Dosti damage

Pakistani official say the Bab-e-Dosti gate is intact and Taliban themselves damaged their side to spread propaganda.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – The Bab-e-Dosti gate at the Chaman border remains completely intact, despite false claims made by the Afghan Taliban, security sources confirmed on Thursday.

According to the sources, the Frontier Corps (North) IG visited front-line positions in the Chaman sector to assess the operational situation and commend the troops. Official photos from the visit clearly show the Bab-e-Dosti structure on the Pakistani side in its original and undamaged condition.

Operation Azm-e-Istihkam: 34 India-backed terrorists killed in major KP operations



The clarification comes after an official spokesperson for the Afghan Taliban regime falsely claimed that the Bab-e-Dosti gate had been destroyed. In reality, security sources say the Taliban themselves detonated explosives on their own side of the gate to create a misleading narrative.

The sources further stated that the Afghan Taliban are using religion as a cover to spread misinformation and hatred through false propaganda, urging the public not to fall for such tactics.