Operation Azm-e-Istihkam: 34 India-backed terrorists killed in major KP operations

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Pakistan’s security forces have killed 34 terrorists linked to the Indian-backed extremist network Fitna al-Khawarij during a series of intelligence-based operations across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the military’s media wing said on Thursday.

The operations, conducted between 13 and 15 October, targeted terrorist hideouts in North Waziristan, South Waziristan, and Bannu districts as part of Operation Azm-e-Istihkam, a nationwide campaign aimed at eliminating foreign-backed militancy.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), troops engaged the militants in three major encounters resulting in heavy exchange of fire. “From 13 to 15 October, thirty-four Khawarij belonging to Indian-proxy Fitna al-Khawarij were killed in multiple engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province,” the statement read.

The first operation took place in the Spinwam area of North Waziristan, where security forces effectively engaged the terrorists’ location. After an intense gunfight, 18 militants were neutralised.

In South Waziristan, troops launched another intelligence-led raid, killing eight more terrorists. A third encounter unfolded in Bannu, where eight additional extremists were taken down following a fierce clash.

The ISPR added that sanitisation operations were underway to clear the area of any remaining Indian-sponsored militants, reaffirming the armed forces’ resolve to “wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.”

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari lauded the armed forces for their precision and courage in neutralising the militants.

“The successful operations in North and South Waziristan and Bannu are a matter of national pride,” President Zardari said, noting that the timely actions of the security forces have significantly strengthened internal stability.

Prime Minister Sharif commended the troops for their professionalism, stating that the counterterrorism campaign would continue with full force until terrorism is completely eradicated. He also emphasised the government’s commitment to safeguarding the people and preserving Pakistan’s sovereignty.

Operation Azm-e-Istihkam continues

Under the Azm-e-Istihkam strategy, Pakistan’s counterterrorism forces are conducting sustained intelligence-based operations nationwide. The initiative, approved by the Federal Apex Committee on the National Action Plan (NAP), aims to eliminate foreign-backed networks operating in the border regions.

The campaign has intensified amid a surge in terrorist attacks, particularly across KP and Balochistan, following the collapse of a ceasefire with the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in November 2022.

According to ISPR Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, as of September 15, 2025, a total of 10,115 operations had been conducted across Pakistan this year, leading to the elimination of 970 terrorists, while 311 army personnel were martyred.

In 2024, 14,535 operations were carried out in KP alone, killing 769 terrorists, including 58 Afghan nationals, and resulting in the martyrdom of 272 army and Frontier Corps troops, along with 140 police personnel and 165 civilians.

Regional security concerns

The latest operations come amid heightened tensions between Islamabad and Kabul, as Pakistan urges the Afghan interim government to prevent its soil from being used for attacks by groups such as the TTP.

A United Nations Security Council (UNSC) report by the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team recently corroborated Islamabad’s concerns, highlighting the operational, logistical, and financial links between the Taliban-led administration in Kabul and the TTP.

Pakistan and Afghanistan share a 2,500-kilometre porous border, which, while vital for trade and cross-border relations, remains a flashpoint for militancy. Despite repeated diplomatic calls for action, terrorist infiltration across the border continues to challenge Pakistan’s security landscape.

Earlier this month, security forces neutralised 19 Indian-sponsored terrorists in an operation in Orakzai district, though 11 personnel, including a lieutenant colonel and a major, were martyred in the engagement.

ISPR reiterated that Pakistan’s security forces and law enforcement agencies remain steadfast in pursuing the complete eradication of terrorism, vowing to continue the campaign “at full pace” under the national vision of Azm-e-Istihkam.