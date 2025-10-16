Pakistan, Kazakhstan hold joint military exercise 'Dostarym-V'

Pakistan and Kazakhstan armies are conducting joint military exercise Dostarym-V at Cherat to enhance professional skills and strengthen historic military ties, ISPR stated.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – The joint military exercise Dostarym-V between the armies of Pakistan and Kazakhstan is underway at the Special Operations School, Cherat.

Special Services Group of Pakistan Army and Special Forces of Kazakhstan Army are participating in the bilateral drills.

The exercise is aimed at refining professional skills through joint training and harnessing the historic military to military relations between the two friendly countries, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

Earlier, Pakistan-Tajikistan Joint Counter Terrorism Exercise Dosti-ll was conducted from 4-9 August 2025 at Fakhrobod Base, Tajikistan.

Two combat teams from Light Commando Battalion of Pakistan Army and four combat teams from Tajikistan Special Forces participated in the exercise. All training and military diplomacy objectives were achieved successfully.

Exercise was concluded on 9 August 2026. DA (P) Tajikistan Colonel Muhammad Muazzam Zafar graced the ceremony as Chief Guest from Pakistan side; while, senior military officials from Tajikistan were also in attendance. The troops from both the countries displayed highest standards of professional excellence during the conduct.

Besides harnessing the historic military to military relations between both friendly countries, Dosti-II Exercise was aimed at refining the drills, procedures and techniques involved in Counter Terrorism operations through joint training.

