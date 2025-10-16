Punjab introduces drone surveillance system to monitor brick kilns on CM Maryam Nawaz's directive

LAHORE (Dunya News) – On the instructions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Punjab government has launched a new drone surveillance system for the first time to monitor brick kilns across the province.

According to the Punjab Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), inspections were carried out on 112 brick kilns located along the motorway. Of these, 77 kilns were found emitting white smoke, 34 were non-functional, while only one kiln was detected releasing black smoke.

The EPA force is monitoring kiln chimneys 24 hours a day. The zero-pollution policy is being implemented without discrimination. Motorway travelers have been advised to report any kiln emitting black smoke by calling 1373, after which the EPA force will take immediate action.

Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb commended the kiln owners and the EPA force, stating that such dedication will greatly help in controlling environmental pollution.

