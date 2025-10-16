Principal served show-cause notice for hoisting CM Maryam's flag on college building in Gujrat

Flag featuring the CM’s image was installed without authorisation from the competent authority

GUJRAT (Web Desk) – A show-cause notice has been issued to the principal of a government college in Gujrat for hoisting a flag bearing the image of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on the college building.

The flag, displayed atop the Government Graduate College Kharian building, went viral on the internet after videos surfaced online.

According to the show-cause notice issued by Director Colleges Shoaib Ashiq Butt, the flag featuring the CM’s image was installed without authorisation from the competent authority.

The notice stated that this act falls under negligence and mismanagement. Following the issuance of the notice, the flag was promptly removed from the college building.

