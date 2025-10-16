Equal, safe, and affordable access to food is every human's right: President Zardari

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – President Asif Ali Zardari has said that equal, safe, and affordable access to food is a basic right of every human being, emphasizing that food security is a shared responsibility, not just that of the government.

In his message, the President said that since 1979, the world has been observing World Food Day on October 16. This year’s theme is “Water is Life, Water is Food. Leave No One Behind” — highlighting collective efforts for better food and a better future.

President Zardari stated that agriculture is the backbone of Pakistan’s economy and the source of livelihood for millions. However, climate change, floods, and inflation are worsening food shortages, and many families still cannot afford nutritious meals.

He expressed concern over child malnutrition, noting that the government is promoting climate-resilient farming, improving water and land management, and ensuring efficient food supply systems.

He further added that relief measures for flood victims are ongoing, prevention of food wastage is among the government’s top priorities, and enhancing agricultural output along with protecting vulnerable groups remains a key focus.

President Zardari reaffirmed the government’s commitment, saying, “Our goal is that no child sleeps hungry and that every household has access to food.”

