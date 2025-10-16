Interior Minister Naqvi, Australian high commissioner discuss enhanced cooperation in security, immigration

Neil Hawkins said he had a memorable time in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday met with Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawkins to discuss Pakistan-Australia relations and the promotion of mutual cooperation in various fields.

During the meeting, both sides discussed strengthening collaboration in coast guard operations, border management, and preventing human trafficking.

The Australian High Commissioner expressed sorrow over the recent tragic incidents that claimed the lives of police officers and security personnel in terrorist attacks.

He also praised the restoration work of Gaddafi Stadium and lauded Minister Naqvi’s leadership in welfare and development projects in Islamabad, noting that the city has seen remarkable improvement.

Neil Hawkins said he had a memorable time in Pakistan, adding that Lahore’s shrine of Bibi Pak Daman is his favorite place. He remarked that Pakistan’s international standing and prestige have significantly improved in recent years.

On this occasion, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that Pakistan is committed to discouraging illegal immigration and promoting legal migration pathways. He emphasized that those returning after illegal migration will face strict legal action and that the government is dealing firmly with elements involved in human trafficking.

Minister Naqvi appreciated the Australian High Commissioner’s efforts in strengthening bilateral ties and extended best wishes to Neil Hawkins for his future endeavors.

Minister of State Talal Chaudhry, Federal Interior Secretary Khurram Agha, and senior officials from the Australian High Commission were also present at the meeting.