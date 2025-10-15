Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to 48-hour ceasefire amid border tensions

Pakistan carried out precision strikes in Afghanistan’s Kandahar and Kabul, destroying Taliban hideouts amid escalating border tensions between both nations.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Foreign Office (FO) announced on Wednesday that Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to a 48-hour temporary ceasefire following recent border clashes.

According to the FO statement, “A mutual agreement has been reached between the Government of Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban regime to observe a 48-hour ceasefire starting from 6 p.m. today, upon the Taliban’s request.”

During this period, both sides will make genuine efforts to resolve the ongoing tensions through constructive and peaceful dialogue, the statement added.

Earlier, Pakistan’s armed forces carried out targeted precision strikes in Afghanistan’s Kandahar province and capital Kabul amid rising border tensions between the two nations, state broadcaster PTV News reported on Wednesday.

According to security sources quoted by PTV, the Pakistan Army launched retaliatory operations against Afghan Taliban aggression, destroying key militant strongholds in Kandahar. “Afghan Taliban Battalion No. 4 and Border Brigade No. 6 were completely eliminated, resulting in the deaths of numerous foreign and Afghan fighters,” the statement said.

The sources added that Pakistan’s military possesses the full capability to respond decisively to any external aggression. PTV later confirmed that additional strikes were carried out in Kabul, where “the leadership of Fitna al-Hindustan” — a term used for militant outfits in Balochistan — was also targeted.

The statement noted that all sites were “carefully selected, isolated from civilian areas, and successfully destroyed.”

پاک فوج کی افغان طالبان کی جارحیت پر جوابی کارروائی ، اہم ٹھکانے تباہ کردیئے



پاک فوج کی جانب سے افغان طالبان کے اہم ٹھکانوں کو کامیابی سے نشانہ بنایا گیا، سکیورٹی ذرائع



یہ Precision Strikes افغان صوبہ قندھار میں کی گئیں، سکیورٹی ذرائع



ان سٹرائیکس کے نتیجے میں افغان طالبان… pic.twitter.com/tFmRFvj5F4 — PTV News (@PTVNewsOfficial) October 15, 2025

Earlier, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that Pakistani forces had repelled an Afghan Taliban assault along the Balochistan border, killing between 50 militants after attacks at four locations in the Spin Boldak area.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Afghan Taliban’s brutal assault in Spin Boldak was foiled after Pakistani forces launched a strong retaliatory operation, eliminating several militants.

On the morning of October 15 (Wednesday), the Afghan Taliban carried out cowardly attacks at four locations in Balochistan’s Spin Boldak, all of which were effectively repelled by Pakistani forces.

ISPR reported that these assaults were organized through local settlements without regard for civilian lives or property. Afghan forces also opened unprovoked fire on civilian areas in Chaman, prompting a swift and effective response from Pakistan.

This confrontation marks the third major clash within a week between Pakistan and Afghanistan, following earlier skirmishes in Kurram and other border sectors.

The ISPR reported that 23 Pakistani soldiers were martyred and 29 injured during the hostilities, while intelligence assessments indicated that over 200 Taliban and allied militants were neutralized.

Afghanistan, however, claimed the recent assault was a “retaliatory action” against alleged Pakistani air strikes, though Islamabad neither confirmed nor denied involvement, reiterating its right to self-defence.

Pakistan has long urged Kabul to prevent militant groups from using Afghan soil to launch cross-border attacks — an issue that has repeatedly strained bilateral ties. The latest escalation has further deepened tensions.

