50 militants killed as security forces repel Afghan Taliban attacks in Spin Boldak

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Army successfully repelled coordinated attacks by the Afghan Taliban and the militant group Fitna al-Khawarij in Chaman’s Spin Boldak area, killing around 50 Afghan Taliban fighters.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Afghan Taliban’s brutal assault in Spin Boldak was foiled after Pakistani forces launched a strong retaliatory operation, eliminating several militants.

On the morning of October 15 (Wednesday), the Afghan Taliban carried out cowardly attacks at four locations in Balochistan’s Spin Boldak, all of which were effectively repelled by Pakistani forces.

ISPR reported that these assaults were organized through local settlements without regard for civilian lives or property. Afghan forces also opened unprovoked fire on civilian areas in Chaman, prompting a swift and effective response from Pakistan.

The military spokesperson said the attackers also tried to destroy the Pak-Afghan Friendship Gate — a key crossing point vital for border trade and tribal movement.

In Pakistan’s counteroffensive, 15 to 20 Afghan Taliban were killed and several others injured. The situation remains tense, with reports of additional militant deployments near staging points of the Taliban and Fitna al-Khawarij.

ISPR clarified that the Spin Boldak assault was not an isolated incident — a similar attack attempt was made on the Kurram border sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the night of October 14–15, which was also successfully thwarted.

The military confirmed that in retaliation, Afghan positions suffered heavy losses — eight posts, including six tanks, were destroyed, and an estimated 25–30 Afghan Taliban and Fitna al-Khawarij fighters were killed.

ISPR strongly rejected the Taliban’s claim that the attack originated from Pakistan, calling it a “malicious and blatant lie,” and said such propaganda could easily be disproved by the facts on the ground.

The statement concluded by reaffirming that the Pakistan Army remains fully committed to defending the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and will respond decisively to any aggression.