Pakistan Army gives befitting response to Afghan Taliban fire along Kurram border

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Army gave a befitting response to the unprovoked firing from Afghan Taliban and terrorists of the Fitna al-Khawarij group targeting Pakistani border posts in the Kurram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bordering Afghanistan.

According to security sources, an Afghan Taliban commander was killed and five tank positions were destroyed within an hour as Pakistani troops responded with full force, unleashing heavy retaliatory fire that caused significant damage to Taliban positions across the border.

The Pakistan Army’s response inflicted heavy damage to Taliban posts, setting them ablaze. One operational tank and four tank positions (posts) were destroyed in under an hour, while both Afghan Taliban and Fitna al-Khawarij group fighters fled the area. Several posts manned by Taliban fighters were also set ablaze during the exchange.

Security officials reported that several Taliban bodies were left behind at the destroyed posts. In a separate operation, the Pakistan Army targeted and destroyed a moving Taliban tank with precision and professional expertise in the Kurram sector.

In Khost, the fifth tank position was destroyed at the Nargasar post. Multiple fighters from both the Afghan Taliban and Fitna-e-Khawarij were killed. In a state of panic, the militants abandoned their positions and fled.

According to sources, the Afghan Taliban raised a white flag at one of their border posts, after which their fighters abandoned the post and fled from the scene.

The latest skirmish comes days after Afghanistan launched a series of cross-border attacks late on the night of 11 and 12 October, in apparent retaliation for explosions that occurred in Kabul on 9 October. Those assaults caused casualties and damaged infrastructure on both sides of the Durand Line.

Military observers say that the recent sequence of events highlights the growing volatility along the frontier, which has witnessed multiple armed clashes and security incidents in recent weeks.

