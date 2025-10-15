Court reserves verdict on Parvez Elahi's acquittal plea in FIA money laundering case

LAHORE (Muhammad Ashfaq) – The Special Central Court in Lahore has reserved its verdict on former Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi’s acquittal plea in the FIA money laundering case. The decision will be announced on October 25.

Judge Muhammad Arif Khan Niazi of the Special Central Court issued a written order from the previous hearing, stating that Elahi’s one-day exemption from appearance has been accepted.

The written order noted that the exemption request submitted by the accused was accompanied by a certified medical report from Services Hospital, advising rest.

According to the order, the special prosecutor had objected in the previous hearing that the earlier exemption request lacked medical prescriptions; however, the current application included all necessary medical documents.

The court stated that arguments from all parties on Elahi’s acquittal plea have been completed, and the verdict will be announced on October 25.

