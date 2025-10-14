Pakistan Army repels unprovoked Afghan Taliban fire along Kurram border

Pakistan Army retaliated to unprovoked fire from Afghan side in Kurram, inflicting heavy losses on Taliban posts.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Unprovoked firing from Afghan Taliban and terrorists of the Fitna al-Khawarij group targeted Pakistani border posts in the Kurram district, security sources confirmed on Tuesday.

The incident marks another escalation along the Pakistan-Afghanistan frontier amid rising cross-border tensions.

According to military sources, Pakistani troops responded with full force, unleashing heavy retaliatory fire that caused significant damage to Taliban positions across the border. Several posts manned by Taliban fighters were set ablaze during the exchange.

Security officials reported that during Pakistan’s counteraction, a militant tank was destroyed, prompting Taliban fighters to abandon their posts and flee. Flames and smoke were seen rising from multiple Afghan positions following the exchange of fire.

Foreign envoys briefed on Pakistan-Afghanistan border tensions

The latest skirmish comes days after Afghanistan launched a series of cross-border attacks late on the night of 11 and 12 October, in apparent retaliation for explosions that occurred in Kabul on 9 October. Those assaults caused casualties and damaged infrastructure on both sides of the Durand Line.

Military observers say that the recent sequence of events highlights the growing volatility along the frontier, which has witnessed multiple armed clashes and security incidents in recent weeks.