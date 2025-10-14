Foreign envoys briefed on Pakistan-Afghanistan border tensions

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch on Tuesday briefed resident ambassadors and representatives of diplomatic missions in Islamabad on the latest situation along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

The session, held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, aimed to provide an overview of recent developments and Pakistan’s stance on ongoing cross-border tensions.

According to the Foreign Office, Amna Baloch emphasised Pakistan’s legitimate security concerns and reaffirmed the country’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding its territorial integrity and national security. She noted that Pakistan’s responses to provocations were carried out under the inherent right of self-defence, amid a surge in terrorist attacks traced back to Afghan soil.

Foreign Secretary Amb. Amna Baloch gave a comprehensive briefing to resident ambassadors in Islamabad on the recent developments along the Pak-Afghan border. She underscored Pakistan's legitimate security concerns and its unwavering resolve to protect its territorial integrity… pic.twitter.com/fdNEhETj89 — Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) October 14, 2025

The foreign secretary underscored that Pakistan has always rejected terrorism in all its manifestations, stressing that such acts threaten peace and stability across the region. She reiterated Pakistan’s long-standing commitment to the principle of peaceful neighbourliness, urging continued diplomatic engagement to promote security and cooperation between the two nations.

The briefing was also attended by senior Foreign Office officials, including Additional Secretary Syed Tahir Andrabi and Syed Ali Asad Gilani. The envoys were apprised of the measures undertaken by Pakistan to strengthen border management and prevent incidents undermining regional peace.