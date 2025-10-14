TLP fake news network busted, key players identified

LAHORE (Dunya News) - A fake news network responsible for spreading false information related to the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) has been exposed, with a list of its central operatives now compiled.

According to reliable sources, the Government of Pakistan has initiated a significant crackdown against fabricated news regarding the recent TLP incident. Cases are set to be filed under the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), and swift arrests are expected by the FIA Cyber Crime Wing and other special units.

Sources revealed that a "deepfake lab" is actively being investigated, with forensic analysis underway on doctored videos and audio clips. Social media platforms are being officially notified, and strict instructions have been issued to remove fake content within 24 hours.

Authorities are also considering the permanent suspension of accounts repeatedly violating content guidelines. Citizens have been warned that legal action could be taken for sharing unverified video clips or misinformation.

Officials emphasized that a zero-tolerance policy has been enforced against hate-driven fake news targeting state institutions. The government has started tracing overseas propaganda networks, with embassies preparing for strict diplomatic measures.

Legal and diplomatic actions are being planned against foreign individuals involved, including consultations on issuing Red Notices and seeking international cooperation. Media channels and bloggers have been instructed to double-verify any material before publication.

Meanwhile, targeted operations have begun against misleading hashtags and organized trolling cells. Financial facilitators of the fake news campaign are being identified, and suspicious transactions are under scrutiny. Authorities warn that penalties will be more severe during emergency situations, and many fake accounts have been found to be operated from India and Afghanistan.