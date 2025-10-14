KP governor vows to fulfill constitutional duty after court order

Governor KP Faisal Karim Kundi says he never refused oath-taking, vows to uphold the Constitution, and plans to reach KP tonight after court directive.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Faisal Karim Kundi has stated that he never refused to administer the oath and will fully perform his constitutional duties.

Following the Peshawar High Court’s decision, Kundi issued a statement reaffirming his commitment to the Constitution. “I have always said we will act according to the law and Constitution. My response has already been submitted to the High Court,” he added.

More to read: PHC orders KP governor to administer oath to CM-elect Sohail Afridi by 4pm tomorrow



Kundi confirmed that he plans to reach KP tonight to comply with the court order. “Governors don’t have aircraft. I have requested the Sindh CM to provide his plane,” he explained.

When asked by a journalist about a private conversation with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, Kundi smiled and replied, “I can’t share what was whispered in my ear.”