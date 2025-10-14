Dar meets Palestinian President Abbas, counterparts from US, Turkiye, Egypt

Dar emphasized the importance of continued international engagement and humanitarian support for the people of Gaza and Palestine.

SHARM EL SHEIKH (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Monday met President Mahmoud Abbas of Palestine and reaffirmed the unwavering support of Pakistan and its people for the Palestinian cause, and for the people of Gaza.

In the meeting held on the sidelines of Gaza Peace Summit, the deputy prime minister welcomed the ceasefire in Gaza.

He underscored the importance of ensuring sustained humanitarian aid, reconstruction, and the revival of a credible peace process leading to a just and lasting settlement based on the two-state solution, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as the capital of Palestine.

Meanwhile, DPM Dar also met Egypt’s Foreign Minister Dr. Badr Abdelatty wherein both leaders exchanged views on the urgent need for peace, stability, and humanitarian relief in Gaza and Palestine.

Ishaq Dar thanked Egypt for hosting the Gaza Peace Summit and for its vital diplomatic efforts toward de-escalation and regional stability.

On the sidelines of the summit, Dar also held a candid exchange with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Turkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

He appreciated the role of the United States and Turkiye in supporting efforts that led to the ceasefire and in advancing the shared goal of lasting peace and stability in the region.

Dar emphasized the importance of continued international engagement and humanitarian support for the people of Gaza and Palestine, and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to a just and durable resolution of the Palestinian cause.

