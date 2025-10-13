Governor Kundi returns Ali Amin Gandapur resignation with objections

Faisal Karim Kundi advised Ali Amin Gandapur to visit Governor House on Wednesday at 3:00pm, so that the authenticity of the resignations could be verified.

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – In yet another major development in the political turmoil in KP, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on late Sunday night returned the resignation Ali Amin Gandapur as CM KP, raising objection on its authenticity, Dunya News reported.

In a letter issued by Governor House Peshawar, Kundi said that in reference to two set of letters (Resignations) dated October 8 and October 11 received at the Governor House, regarding your alleged resignation (both containing disparate and un-alike signatures).

Kundi further said that since I and out of city and intend to return Peshawar on the eve of October 15 (Wednesday). Therefore, you (Ali Amin Gandapur) are advised to visit Governor House on Wednesday at 3:00pm, so that the authenticity of the resignations could be verified and the matter is settled as per the mandate of the constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that a parliamentary delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi earlier on Sunday.

The delegation included Members of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser, Atif Khan, Ali Asghar Khan Jadoon, Junaid Akbar, and Dr Amjad Khan. Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) Provincial President Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the PTI delegation discussed matters related to the upcoming election for the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The delegation said that the PPP had always upheld democratic traditions and expressed hope for the party’s cooperation in the forthcoming chief ministerial election.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi said he would ensure complete adherence to the Constitution and law in the approval process of Ali Amin Khan Gandapur’s resignation.

He emphasized that progress in the province could only be achieved through consultation and cooperation among opposition parties. Sustainable peace and the provision of facilities to the people require joint efforts,” he added.

Governor Kundi reaffirmed that the Pakistan People’s Party stood as a true custodian of democratic norms and remained committed to strengthening democracy in the country.

