Five miners killed in Kurram coal mine collapse

KURRAM (Dunya News) – At least five miners were killed when a coal mine collapsed in Kurram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday, Dunya News reported.

According to initial reports, six miners were working deep inside the coal mine, located in Yasta Tora Wari area of district Kurram, when it suddenlt caved-in trapping them under the debris.

A rescue operation was launched soon after and on miner was pulled out alive from the rubble while two dead bodies were recovered. Search to recover three more bodies is ongoing.

Those who lost their lives include Tajullah, Zewar-ur-Rehman, Shaukat, Nazullah, and Jan Muhammad. The deceased coal miners belonged to Shangla district.

