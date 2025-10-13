Three killed, 25 injured as tractor-trolley overturns in Pishin

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

PISHIN (Dunya News) – At least three persons lost their lives and 25 other were wounded when a tractor-trolley overturned in Pishin, a city in Balochistan province, on Sunday, Dunya News reported.

According to Levies sources, the accident occurred in Karato area near Pishin where a tractor-trolley turned turtle when the driver lost control of the vehicle, as a result three people died on the spot and 25 other sustained injures.

The tractor-trolley was on its way to Barshore from Qila Abdullah when it met the accident. Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

