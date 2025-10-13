KP Assembly set to elect new CM today through show of hands

Four candidates are in the race for the chief minister’s slot including PTI’s Sohail Afridi, JUI-F’s Maulana Lutfur Rehman, PPP’ Arbab Zark and PML-N’s Sardar Shah Jehan.

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly is all set to elect a new chief minister today (Monday, October 13), through a show of hands during a specially summoned session. The voting will start at at 10 AM, Dunya News reported.

According to reports, four candidates are now in the race for the chief minister’s slot. They include PTI’s Sohail Afridi and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam’s (JUI-F) Maulana Lutfur Rehman. From the opposition alliance, Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) Arbab Zark and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Sardar Shah Jehan have also submitted their nomination papers.

Opposition leader Dr Ibad is out of the race for Chief Minister, as opposition parties failed to agree on a single candidate. Meanwhile, PTI has become active in an effort to have its Chief Minister elected unopposed and has sought support from PML-N and ANP.

A PTI delegation met with Federal Minister Amir Muqam and ANP leaders. Both parties said they would consult their central leadership before reaching any decision.

