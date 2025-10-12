Pakistan Army has given decisive response to Taliban's attack: Tarar

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Atta Tarar stated that the Pakistan Army has delivered a decisive response to the Taliban, who attempted to harm Pakistan in the dead of night.

In an exclusive talk with Dunya News, Tarar said that the Taliban sought to damage Pakistan during the night, but the Pakistan Army foiled their nefarious plot.

He noted that unprovoked firing took place in the dark, to which the Pakistan Army responded forcefully, destroying several terrorist training camps used for planning acts of terrorism.

Hanif Abbasi's Statement

Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi, speaking to Dunya News, remarked that Afghanistan has never genuinely accepted Pakistan and has stabbed Pakistan in the back whenever given the chance.

He claimed that the Pakistan Army has captured 19 Afghan checkposts, with Afghan forces abandoning their positions and fleeing. Abbasi further stated that Pakistan will hold Afghanistan accountable for every drop of blood shed by its martyrs.

He accused Afghanistan of aligning with Pakistan’s enemy, India, for petty gains. Referring to the Phelgam incident, Abbasi said that the policies of PM Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir have exposed India’s destabilizing role.

