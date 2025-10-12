23 soldiers martyred, over 200 Taliban killed in cross-border clashes with Afghanistan: ISPR

Pakistan Army repelled Afghan Taliban attacks, killing over 200 militants, while 23 soldiers embraced martyrdom in border clashes, says ISPR.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Army has announced that in response to unprovoked attacks launched from across the Pak-Afghan border by Afghan Taliban and India-backed Khawarij militants, over 200 Taliban fighters and terrorists have been killed so far.

Meanwhile, 23 Pakistani soldiers embraced martyrdom during the clashes.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the enemy’s actions were aimed at destabilising border regions and promoting terrorism.

However, the Pakistan Army successfully repelled the assault through a timely and decisive response.

The statement added that Taliban forces and Khawarij militants suffered heavy human and financial losses as multiple border posts, camps, and training centers were targeted across the border. Around 21 Afghan posts were temporarily captured and militant camps destroyed.

ISPR confirmed that over 200 Taliban and terrorists were killed and several injured, with significant damage inflicted on the Taliban’s infrastructure along the border.

During the attacks, 23 Pakistani soldiers were martyred and 29 others sustained injuries. The military spokesperson stated that special measures were taken to ensure the safety of civilians during operations.

The Taliban government was warned to eliminate terrorist groups operating from its soil, otherwise Pakistan would continue its operations.

The spokesperson further said that the joint efforts of the Taliban regime and India to destabilise the region had been foiled.

The Taliban Foreign Minister’s visit to India amid these provocations was described as a serious threat to regional peace.

Pakistan has demanded immediate and verifiable action from the Taliban government, warning it to stop supporting terrorists or face firm action to protect Pakistani citizens.

The statement reaffirmed that the people and armed forces of Pakistan will not compromise on the country’s sovereignty. Pakistan desires peace in the region but will not tolerate terrorism, vowing to continue countering the joint plots of the Taliban and India.

According to security sources, the Afghan Taliban launched unprovoked attacks on several Pakistani border posts last night while Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi was visiting India. Pakistani forces effectively retaliated, inflicting heavy losses on the attackers.

19 Afghan posts captured



Earlier, Pakistan captured 19 Afghan posts used to facilitate terrorists to infiltrate Pakistan to carry out subversive activities, security sources revealed.

According to security sources, Pakistan Armed forces are targeting Afghan posts and hideouts of terrorists. The counteraction is not for the people of Afghanistan, but pro-Indian miscreants who are involved in conducting terrorist activities in Pakistan against innocent people.

Sources said that Pakistan’s retaliation to unprovoked Afghan aggression should not be deemed as a war against the people of Afghanistan.

“Afghan aggression was imposed by Afghan caretaker government, Taliban and militants of Fitna al Khawarji.

“The Afghan forces took money from India to show aggression against Pakistan. Pakistan Army does not want to target the people of Afghanistan and their sites,” the sources said.

Meanwhile, Tribal people have announced taking up arms against the terrorists supported by Afghanistan.

They announced taking up arms against the terrorists infiltrating Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with the support of Afghanistan.

In an audio message shared in Pashto, it is being said on behalf of the tribal people that they are standing side by side with the Pakistan Army against the Afghan terrorists.

They said, “It is our duty to defend the homeland and we know how to defend it.

“We have taught a lesson to terrorists before and we will teach you a lesson again.

It should be noted that there was unprovoked firing by Afghanistan on the Pak-Afghan border, to which the Pakistan Army gave a strong response and there are reports of heavy losses to several Afghan posts and foreign formations.

Pakistani flag raised after Afghan troops abandon post

Pakistan Army in a retaliatory action against Afghanistan forces’ unprovoked aggression has destroyed several posts meant for helping terrorists against Pakistan.

Pakistani soldiers flew national flag at Angoor Adda post after capturing it from the facilitators of militants.

Dozens of Afghan Taliban have surrendered to the troops of Pakistan Army and as many ran away after the befitting and strong reply from the armed forces of Pakistan.

In videos, Taliban soldiers could be seen surrendering to the Pakistan Army after the capture of their posts.

Saudi Arabia, Qatar voice concern over rising Pak-Afghan tensions

Saudi Arabia and Qatar have voiced concern over tension and clashes in border areas between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

After the unprovoked firing of the Afghan forces on the Pak-Afghan border and the full response from the Pakistani Army, Saudi Arabia has expressed its concern over the tensions between the two countries.

In a statement issued by the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, it has been said that Saudi Arabia is concerned about the tension and clashes in the border areas between the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Saudi Arabia says that both countries should exercise restraint, avoid tensions and adopt dialogue and wisdom, which will help reduce tensions and maintain the security and stability of the region.





