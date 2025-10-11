6 terrorists killed, 7 officers martyred in DI Khan police training school attack

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – A deadly attack on the police training school in Ratta Kulachi, Dera Ismail Khan, was repelled by security forces, resulting in the deaths of 6 terrorist attackers. However, 7 brave police personnel were martyred during the intense gun battle.

According to the Central Police Office, the attackers referred to as Khawarij (militant extremists) rammed an explosives-laden truck into the school’s main gate, causing a massive explosion. Following the blast, the terrorists, disguised in various uniforms, stormed the training facility with heavy weapons.

Officials stated that police personnel responded with great bravery, engaging in a fierce exchange of gunfire. The attackers continuously hurled grenades during the confrontation. DPO Sahibzada Sajjad Ahmed and RPO Syed Ashfaq Anwar were present at the site, overseeing the response efforts.

The Central Police Office reported that a joint operation by police and security forces lasted over five hours, during which all six terrorists were killed. Suicide vests, explosives, weapons, and ammunition were recovered from their possession.

Read more: Security forces kill 30 terrorists involved in Orakzai attack

Seven injured police personnel were transported to the hospital, while all trainee recruits and staff, approximately 200 individuals were safely evacuated from the facility.

Inspector General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, Zulfiqar Hameed, confirmed the area had been cleared and that a search and clean-up operation is ongoing. He praised the leadership of the RPO and DPO and announced rewards for all officers and personnel who took part in the successful operation.

The IGP also prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs and reaffirmed that their sacrifices will not go in vain.

Interior Minister pays tribute to fallen heroes

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemned the terrorist attack and paid rich tribute to the 7 police officers who embraced martyrdom. He expressed heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured.

Minister Naqvi said the police personnel sacrificed their lives to foil a major terrorist plot. “They bravely stood their ground and crushed the malicious designs of the Khawarij terrorists,” he said.

He further added that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police has rendered unmatched sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.