Security forces kill 30 terrorists involved in Orakzai attack

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – At least 30 Fitna al-Khawarij terrorists involved in Orakzai attack were eliminated by the security forces in an operation, security sources said on Thursday.

The killed terrorists were behind the Orakzai assault of Oct 7-8 that claimed the lives of Lt Col Junaid Tariq, Major Tayyab Rahat, and nine other soldiers.

Security officials reiterated that Pakistan’s armed forces remain fully committed to eradicating terrorism from every corner of the country.

On the night of October 7 and 8, the security forces had conducted an intelligence-based operation in the Orakzai district on the reported presence of terrorists belonging to the Indian proxy network, Fitna al-Khawarij.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the operation, 19 Indian-sponsored terrorists were eliminated. The ISPR confirmed that the enemy suffered heavy losses and that their network was significantly disrupted in the region.

Amid the fierce exchange of fire, Lieutenant Colonel Junaid Tariq (age 39, resident of Rawalpindi district), who was leading his troops from the front, along with his Second-in-Command, Major Tayyab Rahat (age 33, resident of District Rawalpindi), were martyred.

ISPR noted that both officers fought courageously and led their men with exceptional valour until their last breath.

Nine other brave soldiers also sacrificed their lives for the motherland. The martyrs include Naib Subedar Azam Gul (38, Khyber), Naik Adil Hussain (35, Kurram), Naik Gul Ameer (34, Tank), Lance Naik Sher Khan (31, Mardan), Lance Naik Talish Faraz (32, Mansehra), Lance Naik Irshad Hussain (32, Kurram), Sepoy Tufail Khan (28, Malakand), Sepoy Aqib Ali (23, Swabi), and Sepoy Muhammad Zahid (24, Tank).

